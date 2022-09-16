  • Takefusa Kubo (right) of Real Sociedad in action during a Europa League game against Omonia in San Sebastian, Spain, on Thursday. | KYODO
    Takefusa Kubo (right) of Real Sociedad in action during a Europa League game against Omonia in San Sebastian, Spain, on Thursday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo came off the bench to set up the winner as Real Sociedad edged Cypriot side Omonia 2-1 on Thursday for their second straight win in the Europa League.

A week after starring at Old Trafford against Manchester United, 61st-minute substitute Kubo used his weaker right foot to deliver an assist to fellow bench player Alexander Sorloth 10 minutes from time in front of his home fans at Reale Arena.

