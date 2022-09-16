  • Tampa Bay Rays players of Latin American descent pose for a group photo after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 at Rogers Center, in Toronto, on Thursday. The Rays fielded the first ever starting lineup of Latin American descent in MLB history. (From left) Rene Pinto, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, second baseman Isaac Paredes (17), left fielder David Peralta (6), first baseman Harold Ramirez (43), center fielder Jose Siri (22), designated hitter Manuel Margot (13) and right fielder Randy Arozarena (56). | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-JIJI

All nine batters in the Tampa Bay Rays’ starting lineup Thursday against the host Toronto Blue Jays were Latin American, a first in Major League Baseball history.

The Rays started a lineup of Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, Harold Ramirez, Manuel Margot, David Peralta, Isaac Paredes, Rene Pinto and Jose Siri.

