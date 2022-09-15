The current No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi handed yokozuna Terunofuji his second defeat at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, and joined No. 8 Hokutofuji and No. 13 Oho as the only unbeaten wrestlers after five days.
Tamawashi, who had defeated Terunofuji in three straight meets before losing in July in Nagoya, landed fierce blows to the yokozuna’s throat with both hands in the day’s final bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
