  • Celtic's defender Reo Hatate (center) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Zubkov vie for the ball during a UEFA Champions League Group F match in Warsaw on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate and Shonan Bellmare forward Shuto Machino were among the 30 players announced Thursday for Japan's World Cup warm-up matches this month against the United States and Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Hatate has only one senior-level cap for Japan but the 24-year-old has made a bright start to the season, including two strong Champions League outings against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

