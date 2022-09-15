Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate and Shonan Bellmare forward Shuto Machino were among the 30 players announced Thursday for Japan's World Cup warm-up matches this month against the United States and Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Hatate has only one senior-level cap for Japan but the 24-year-old has made a bright start to the season, including two strong Champions League outings against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.
