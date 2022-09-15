  • Abraham Guem of South Sudan (front left) competes in an athletics event in Fukushima, Japan, in July. | KYODO
After competing as one of two South Sudan athletes at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, Abraham Guem has returned to Japan to kick off his professional athletic career.

“I want to show that sports can change the future,” said the 23-year-old Guem, who was appointed this past spring as a board member of South Sudan’s Olympic committee and has been in Japan since May.

