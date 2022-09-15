  • Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, arrives by parachute during the first round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International in Boston, Massachusetts, in Sep 2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, arrives by parachute during the first round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International in Boston, Massachusetts, in Sep 2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

LIV Golf kingpin Greg Norman Thursday said he was no longer prepared to negotiate with U.S. PGA Tour chiefs, while denying the Saudi-funded circuit was a “breakaway” league.

In an interview with The Australian newspaper, Norman said he had offered to meet with PGA Tour officials but they had repeatedly declined, instead focusing on reforming their tour to hang on to leading players.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,