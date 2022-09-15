  • Mark Zuckerberg (left), CEO and founder of Facebook, and Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, in Idaho in 2018. A lawsuit claims the NFL installed a Facebook pixel on its website — a computer code that tracks when digital subscribers enter NFL.com and its accompanying app. | BLOOMBERG
The National Football League was sued for allegedly sharing digital subscribers’ personal data with Meta’s Facebook, becoming the latest target of consumers claiming companies pass on private information to the social media site without their consent.

NFL.com subscriber Israel James of Illinois sued the league in Chicago federal court Wednesday seeking to represent hundreds of thousands of other subscribers of the website in a class action.

