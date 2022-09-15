  • Australia's Rachael Haynes plays a shot during the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket T20 match against India at Edgbaston Stadium in Britain on Aug. 7. | REUTERS
    Australia's Rachael Haynes plays a shot during the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket T20 match against India at Edgbaston Stadium in Britain on Aug. 7. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Australian women’s vice-captain Rachael Haynes called time on international cricket Thursday after a decorated career spanning more than a decade.

The 35-year-old became one of the sport’s most adaptable players after making her debut for Australia in 2009, batting in almost every top order position across all three formats.

