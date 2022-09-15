  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a play during the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena in October 2020. James and other NBA players made their opposition to the Robert Sarver ruling known on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a play during the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena in October 2020. James and other NBA players made their opposition to the Robert Sarver ruling known on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The NBA’s decision to fine and suspend Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver but not ban him for reported racist and sexist behavior isn’t sitting well with some of the league’s biggest stars nor the players’ union.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Suns guard Chris Paul and National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio all made their opposition to the Sarver ruling known on Wednesday.

