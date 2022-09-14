  • Terunofuji (right) defeats Meisei during Day 4 of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Sole yokozuna Terunofuji’s poise was on full display as he battled back from a poor start on Wednesday to earn his third win and remain one back of the leaders on the fourth day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

No. 2 maegashira Meisei twice got around the yokozuna’s left side only for Terunofuji to spin out of his grasp and certain defeat. When the yokozuna locked up his opponent’s arms, Meisei leaned backward and lifted Terunofuji off his feet.

