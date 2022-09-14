  • The Boston Marathon will become the most high-profile race in the United States to add a nonbinary category. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Boston Marathon will become the most high-profile race in the United States to add a nonbinary category. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Nonbinary athletes will be able to compete in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register in either the men’s or the women’s divisions, organizers for the United States’ most popular running event said.

Registration for the April race opened on Monday. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said the application allows runners to select nonbinary with regard to gender, making the race the latest nationwide to open such an option.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,