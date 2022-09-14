  • An NBA investigation found that Suns owner Robert Sarver committed numerous acts of sexual harassment toward female employees. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association on Tuesday following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.

The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate remarks on female employees’ appearances.

