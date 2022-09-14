  • San Diego's Yu Darvish pitches against the Mariners in Seattle on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Seattle – Yu Darvish threw eight dominant innings to pick up his 14th win as the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday.

Darvish (14-7) won his fourth consecutive start after limiting the Mariners to a pair of singles with no walks while striking out seven in a 94-pitch gem at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

