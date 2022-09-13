Sole yokozuna Terunofuji earned a solid win on Tuesday, the third day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, a day after an upset defeat knocked him from the leading group.
Unable to get a belt hold from the get-go, the yokozuna locked up No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka’s arms, and used his leverage to force him backward. Kotonowaka (1-2) tried to slip away and outflank the yokozuna, but Terunofuji kept his opponent squarely in front of him and shoved him out.
