  • Meisei forces out Mitakeumi in their Day 3 bout during the Autumn Basho at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday. | KYODO
Sole yokozuna Terunofuji earned a solid win on Tuesday, the third day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, a day after an upset defeat knocked him from the leading group.

Unable to get a belt hold from the get-go, the yokozuna locked up No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka’s arms, and used his leverage to force him backward. Kotonowaka (1-2) tried to slip away and outflank the yokozuna, but Terunofuji kept his opponent squarely in front of him and shoved him out.

