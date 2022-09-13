  • The newly built Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. | REUTERS
Doha – “Stop! Can’t you see the metro station is full? Stop!” a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state’s readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

