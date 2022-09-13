  • Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss several weeks after injuring his right thumb. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his right thumb on Monday amid reports he’ll miss six-to-eight weeks of the NFL season.

Prescott was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

