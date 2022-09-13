Tyler Anderson pitched seven shutout innings, Mookie Betts slugged a three-run homer and Cody Bellinger ripped a two-run double as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a National League postseason berth with a 6-0 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Phoenix.
Trayce Thompson hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning as Los Angeles (97-43) locked down its 10th consecutive playoff appearance. The Dodgers also trimmed their magic number to one for clinching the NL West.
