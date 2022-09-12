  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Rank-and-file grappler Tobizaru outmaneuvered yokozuna Terunofuji at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, adeptly using a pushing and thrusting strategy to pull off the upset.

Knowing the yokozuna would be virtually unbeatable if he secured a belt grip, No. 1 maegashira Tobizaru (1-1) kept Terunofuji (1-1) at arm’s length with a series of well-directed blows before forcing him out.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,