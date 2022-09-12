  • Max Verstappen drives during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  

Monza, Italy – Max Verstappen won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave himself in touching distance of his second straight Formula One title.

Verstappen earned his first win in Monza, Italy, and his fifth in a row after fighting from seventh on the grid to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc on another difficult day for Ferrari.

