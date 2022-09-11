  • Ichinojo (left) pushes out Takakeisho in their Day 1 bout during the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO
Sole yokozuna Terunofuji withstood a grueling battle against komusubi Kiribayama to make a winning start to the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

Virtually a full complement of top-tier wrestlers took to the raised ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, where organizers hope to avoid a repeat of the mass coronavirus withdrawals that severely thinned the field during July’s Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

