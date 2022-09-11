  • Haruka Kawasaki hits her shot off the second tee during the final round of the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Joyo, Kyoto Pref. – Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.

Claiming her first career win on the Japan LPGA Tour, Kawasaki climbed up the leaderboard with an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free final round for a 16-under 272 total at Joyo Country Club in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture.

