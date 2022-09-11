  • England and South Africa players line up as soprano Laura Wright sings the national anthem before the third day of the series' third test begins in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
London – Ollie Robinson revealed England cricketers had worries about singing the new British national anthem at the Oval on Saturday, in case they got the words wrong.

Before play in the third test against South Africa finally started on the scheduled third day of five, England paid its respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose death at 96 was announced on Thursday.

