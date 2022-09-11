  • Shohei Ohtani leaves the game before the start of the sixth inning after evaluating a blister on his pitching hand during the Angels' game against the Astros in Houston on Saturday. | KYODO
Houston – Shohei Ohtani set a pair of personal MLB pitching milestones Saturday as he extended his career-high win total to 12 in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-1 win over the Houston Astros.

Ohtani (12-8) was lifted with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand after five effective innings in which he allowed one run and six hits in a 79-pitch outing at Minute Maid Park.

