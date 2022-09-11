  • SoftBank players celebrate their win over the Buffaloes in Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO
    SoftBank players celebrate their win over the Buffaloes in Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Osaka – Yuki Yanagita hit a three-run homer, and ace pitcher Kodai Senga allowed two runs over six innings to return the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to the top of the Pacific League standings with a 4-3 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday.

The Hawks win at Kyocera Dome Osaka knocked the Buffaloes back to third place, where they started the series Saturday before their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, pitched the hosts into first place.

