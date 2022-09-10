  • Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater speaks during a news conference in Doha on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
DOHA – Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of soccer’s World Cup that was not based on facts but it has responded to any fair criticism, Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday.

Khater, speaking during the first news conference organizers have held in months, said that 70 days prior to the tournament’s kickoff, sports and transport infrastructure in the tiny desert country were complete and remaining work was “aesthetic.”

