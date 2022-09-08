NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo Pref. – Masashi Ito threw a five-hitter as the Hanshin Tigers beat up on the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows 9-1 on Wednesday.
The Tigers’ home win at Hyogo Prefecture’s historic Koshien Stadium was the only one by a top-three team in either league and it left Hanshin trailing the Swallows by 11½ games and the second-place DeNA BayStars by 4½.
