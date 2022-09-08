  • The Tigers' Masashi Ito (left) Ryutaro Umeno (center) and Koji Chikamoto celebrate after their win over the Swallows in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday. | KYODO
    The Tigers' Masashi Ito (left) Ryutaro Umeno (center) and Koji Chikamoto celebrate after their win over the Swallows in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  SHARE

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo Pref. – Masashi Ito threw a five-hitter as the Hanshin Tigers beat up on the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows 9-1 on Wednesday.

The Tigers’ home win at Hyogo Prefecture’s historic Koshien Stadium was the only one by a top-three team in either league and it left Hanshin trailing the Swallows by 11½ games and the second-place DeNA BayStars by 4½.

