    Miyagino stablemaster, formerly yokozuna Hakuho, discusses his upcoming retirement ceremony during an online news conference on Monday. | KYODO
Miyagino stablemaster — former yokozuna Hakuho — announced on Monday that his topknot-cutting and retirement ceremony will take place on Jan. 28 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The legendary figure spoke haltingly and with long pauses during a 20-minute online news conference that was short on details about his upcoming event.

