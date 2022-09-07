Sydney – Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said taking on weaker teams in the run-up to co-hosting next year’s Women’s World Cup would only give the country a false sense of security.
The Matildas lost a second game in four days against Canada at Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on Gustavsson little more 10 months out from the tournament.
