  • Greenpeace activists protest with a sand yacht outside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Paris – French soccer giants Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday faced accusations of failing to take climate change seriously, after coach Christophe Galtier and star Kylian Mbappe mocked a suggestion that they should take the train rather than private planes for short-haul travel.

Galtier and Mbappe were asked at a news conference on Monday whether they had discussed an offer from the state railway group SNCF to provide travel for them to away games.

