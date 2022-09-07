  • Real Madrid's Luka Modric (right) scores the team's second goal against Celtic in their Champions League group-stage opener in Glasgow on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Glasgow – Real Madrid shrugged off the loss of Karim Benzema to an early injury as the holders got their defense of the Champions League off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory at Celtic.

The Scottish champions were left to rue not making the most of a bright start as Callum McGregor rattled the post.

