    Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the women's 3000-meter final at a Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland, on Aug. 6. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Zurich – Dutch track star Sifan Hassan, who won double Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Games, said Tuesday she was thinking about stepping up to the marathon.

“I’m really planning to run marathon,” said the Ethiopia-born Hassan. “I don’t know when, but I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it every night and every day, whenever I run.”

