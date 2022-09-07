  • Billy Horschel, last year's winner of the BMW PGA Championship, is an outspoken critic of the LIV Golf Series. | REUTERS
Billy Horschel wants to understand why some members of the LIV Golf Invitational Series are playing this week’s BMW PGA Championship, a flagship event on the DP World Tour.

The DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, has not outright banned LIV players from competing in its events like the PGA Tour has done.

