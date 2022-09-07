  • Manny Pacquiao, who is currently preparing to fight a South Korean YouTuber in a December charity match, is considering an exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia next year. | AFP-JIJI
Manila – Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing last year for a tilt at the Philippines presidency, said on Tuesday that he is considering an exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia in January.

The 43-year-old legendary former world champion is to hold talks over a fight against French former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh.

