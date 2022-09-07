Fukuoka – Former Chicago Cub Tsuyoshi Wada allowed two runs over five sharp innings to help pitch the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 4-2 win Tuesday over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to preserve their slim Pacific League lead.
At PayPay Dome, Wada (5-4) allowed just three hits and no walks, while striking out four to win his second straight start. Yuki Yanagita singled in the go-ahead run for the Hawks in the third, and Masaki Mimori’s two-run fourth-inning triple made it a 4-1 game.
