    UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes a joint Spain-Portugal bid will beat out a four-way South American bid and other contenders for the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday that he was certain Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The two countries signed an agreement in 2020 to push ahead with a joint bid to host the tournament and made it official in June.

