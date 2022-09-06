London – Anthony Joshua said he would be ready to fight world champion Tyson Fury in December after he was issued a public challenge on Monday to fight a “Battle of Britain” for the WBC heavyweight boxing belt.
Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month, and has said he wants to return to the ring before the end of the year.
