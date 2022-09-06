Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri condemned “accusations of foul play” against the Formula One team and Red Bull’s head of strategy after Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix led to online abuse.
Tsunoda triggered a virtual safety car (VSC) when he stopped by the side of the track, an incident that ultimately helped Red Bull’s race winner and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.