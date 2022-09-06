  • AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda leaves his car following a technical issue during the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri condemned “accusations of foul play” against the Formula One team and Red Bull’s head of strategy after Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix led to online abuse.

Tsunoda triggered a virtual safety car (VSC) when he stopped by the side of the track, an incident that ultimately helped Red Bull’s race winner and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen.

