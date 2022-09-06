  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits his second home run of the night against the Tigers in Anaheim, California, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Ohtani drove the first pitch he saw in the third inning from left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-9) over the right-center field wall with one runner on, pushing the Halos’ lead to 4-0 at Angel Stadium.

