KYODO – Nasa Hataoka shot a 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Dana Open golf tournament won by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez on Sunday.
Hataoka recorded her third top-10 finish in her last four starts with a 14-under 270 total, four strokes behind Lopez at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.