    Nasa Hataoka hits a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • SYLVANIA, Ohio

KYODO – Nasa Hataoka shot a 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Dana Open golf tournament won by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez on Sunday.

Hataoka recorded her third top-10 finish in her last four starts with a 14-under 270 total, four strokes behind Lopez at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

