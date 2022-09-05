FREDERIKSHAVN, Denmark – Japan upset Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Finland 1-0 to earn its best-ever finish of fifth place at the women’s ice hockey world championship Sunday.
In the playoff for fifth and sixth places on the final day of the event in Frederikshavn, Denmark, Japan won a shootout 2-1 after neither team scored through regulation and overtime. Finland took 61 shots against 17 by Japan.
