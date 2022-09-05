  • The Japanese team, see after a match against Switzerland, finished in fifth place at the world championships. | AFP-JIJI
    The Japanese team, see after a match against Switzerland, finished in fifth place at the world championships. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

FREDERIKSHAVN, Denmark – Japan upset Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Finland 1-0 to earn its best-ever finish of fifth place at the women’s ice hockey world championship Sunday.

In the playoff for fifth and sixth places on the final day of the event in Frederikshavn, Denmark, Japan won a shootout 2-1 after neither team scored through regulation and overtime. Finland took 61 shots against 17 by Japan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)