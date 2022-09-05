  • Munetaka Murakami is the first Japanese player to hit 50 home runs since Hideki Matsui in 2002. | KYODO
It’s over — stop the race, stop the fight.

Munetaka Murakami, the Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger barreling toward history one home run at a time, is going be the Central League MVP.

