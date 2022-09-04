  • Bellmare players celebrate their win over Frontale in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Pref. – Hiroyuki Abe scored a stoppage-time winner as relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare knocked two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale out of the J. League first-division lead with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The visitors at Bellmare’s Lemon Gas Stadium in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, were unable to convert their midfield dominance into points and paid the price in a late defensive lapse.

