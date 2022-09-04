  • Freiburg midfielder Ritsu Doan (left) celebrates his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

LEVERKUSEN, Germany – Ritsu Doan’s Freiburg moved to the top of the German first-division table Saturday after the Japan attacker helped clinch a thrilling 3-2 win away against Bayer Leverkusen.

Doan broke a 2-2 deadlock with 18 minutes left to play at Leverkusen’s BayArena, sneaking in at the back post and tucking home Nicolas Hoefler’s header from a corner for his second league goal this season and third across all competitions.

