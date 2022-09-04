  • Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani checks the ball during a game against the Astros in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Anaheim, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani pitched eight innings of one-run ball as the Los Angeles Angels walked off with a 2-1 win against the Houston Astros in 12 innings on Saturday.

The two-way star threw 81 of his 111 pitches for strikes, fanning five, while allowing six hits and no walks in a commanding performance at Angel Stadium.

