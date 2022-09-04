  • Hawks starter Yugo Bando pitches against the Lions in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Hawks starter Yugo Bando pitches against the Lions in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO

Fukuoka – Inexperienced starting pitcher Yugo Bando allowed two runs over seven innings as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks beat the Seibu Lions 5-2 and moved a full game ahead of their opponents in the Pacific League standings on Saturday.

Making just the fourth start of his career, Bando (2-1) struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hits, including a pair of home runs, in the second game of the showdown series at PayPay Dome.

