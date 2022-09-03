Yoshimi Yamashita is one of three World Cup referees FIFA has chosen to become the first women to officiate on soccer’s biggest stage, and the she is ready to show that she and other female officials belong in men’s sports.
Understandably, the barrier-breaking Yamashita said she feels additional pressure as she prepares mentally and physically for the quadrennial soccer tournament that kicks off in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar in 80 days.
