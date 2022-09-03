Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who recently invested in the Denver Broncos, said he wants to get more involved with teams to boost Black ownership and equity in sport.
Hamilton was asked at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday about reports British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a co-owner of the Mercedes F1 team, wanted to buy English soccer giant Manchester United.
