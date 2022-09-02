  • Sena Irie won gold in women's featherweight boxing during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Tokyo Games gold medalist Sena Irie has decided to trade the boxing ring for the laboratory and field research, where she will pursue her passion for frogs and toads.

The Olympic women’s featherweight champion said Friday she has been accepted into graduate school at the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and plans to study the amphibians.

