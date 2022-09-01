  • Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of the Angels' 3-2 win over the Yankees in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | AP / VIA KYODO
    Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of the Angels' 3-2 win over the Yankees in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | AP / VIA KYODO

  • KYODO, REUTERS

  • SHARE

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani became the first Japan-born MLB player to have back-to-back 30-homer seasons as he hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the Angels’ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Ohtani crushed a 427-foot homer to center off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. His 30th homer turned a two-run deficit into a 3-2 lead.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,