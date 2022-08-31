  • Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling had been allowed to pause his national service earlier this year in order to compete at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Singapore – Singapore’s former Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling apologized on Tuesday for taking cannabis while overseas, according to a statement, an offense that carries strict penalties in his home country.

Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, and its citizens and permanent residents face up to 10 years in prison if found to have consumed illegal substances outside the city state.

