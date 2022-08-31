Singapore – Singapore’s former Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling apologized on Tuesday for taking cannabis while overseas, according to a statement, an offense that carries strict penalties in his home country.
Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, and its citizens and permanent residents face up to 10 years in prison if found to have consumed illegal substances outside the city state.
